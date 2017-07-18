BC Ferries crew credited with marine rescue

Two BC Ferries crew members are being credited for rescuing seven passengers from a small boat that ran aground Friday.

The crew on the Queen of Nanaimo got the distress call Friday and immediately climbed into a rescue vessel and travelled to the boat that was stuck on some rocks.

“We can respond to an incident in as little as five minutes,” said Darren Johnston, BC Ferries’ Director of Fleet Operations.

The seven passengers were transferred into the rescue vessel and then onto the Queen of Nanaimo.

It’s just one of more than 100 marine emergencies BC Ferries vessels respond to every year, according to a press release.

Those emergencies can range from recovering people from the water, to providing first aid treatment, to providing visual confirmation of a situation on the water.

Crews also responded to five other marine incidents this past weekend.

“We appreciate the patience of our customers when there’s an incident because our response generally results in a delay for them,” said Johnston.

“We find it is one occasion when our customers can appreciate why we’re late.”