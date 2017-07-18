B.C. NDP beams up to power — but who’s on John Horgan’s away team?

It's John Horgan's first official day on the job, and he'll get his second new job title in just ten weeks, going from Premier-designate to Premier. On Tuesday afternoon, he'll reveal who he's picked for key roles under him, and it's not an easy task to pick your landing party, even for a Star Trek fan like Horgan.

"It's always an exercise in balancing competence, regional representation and what you might call socio-demographic representation," explained David Moscrop, a Simon Fraser University political scientist. "Obviously if you only have four MLA's outside the Lower Mainland (and Vancouver Island), you'd expect at least one will be appointed. I think these cabinets are too big, but you always have a junior ministry to put one in.

"Ther'es always an expectation you're going to have a good enough caucus to balance these things without ceding too much quality."



Political scientists say Premier Horgan will likely give the most veteran MLAs high-risk roles—while nodding to their mere four elected in the resource-rich Interior and North. Nonetheless, Metro Vancouver will be well-represented.

"Of course the question is where do you put your veterans who probably had preferences as to wher they go," Moscrop said of the B.C.'s "extremely" loyal stalwarts. "They probably have some sway but the Premier decides."

Here are some of Metro's albeit subjective predictions while we wait for the official announcement at 2 p.m. Tuesday:

Minister of Housing: David Eby



He's already the B.C. NDP's housing critic, and this veteran lawyer has shone in the role — drawing extensive attention to murky real estate dealings and property speculation driving up housing prices, and going head-to-head with former B.C. Liberal Deputy Premier Rich Coleman in the Legislature. (Backup: He's one of very few experienced lawyers in Horgan's caucus, which could qualify him to be Attorney General one day, but chances are the NDP might pick someone with more political experience for this high-profile job — though it would be interesting to see Eby oversee the very police forces and prisons he once took to court at his previous B.C. Civil Liberties Association role).

Moscrop however said that it would be a "tactical mistake" to put shadow Cabinet critics in charge of their ministries and thinks Eby might be better suited to Attorney General or another role that taps his extensive experience in law: "I don't think it precludes him, but it would be a strategic error to overlodad ministries with former critics," Moscrop argued. "It's usually a mistakke to put critics in the ministry's they've critiqued, it's far too easy to look up the record of a shadow Cabinet critic and say, 'Now you're in that same spot.'

"Knowing the file also means you come with baggage. In some cases they've been there for years. At the end of the day, Cabinet ministers can learn files quickly, and they have lots of support from deputy ministers."



Minister of Health: Judy Darcy

As NDP health critic, Darcy was former head of the Hospital Employees' Union. Before that, she was president of the national Canadian Union of Public Employees for 12 years. This important ministry will be tasked with tackling the fentanyl overdose crisis, safeguarding Medicare, and working with the new Minister of Mental Health. (Backup: She'd be more than qualified to be labour minister as well).

Minister of Children and Families: Melanie Mark

This political newcomer is no stranger to the issues facing B.C.'s most controversial and scandal-ridden ministry, which oversees child welfare and a province-wide network of social workers. She was the deputy representative in the Office of the Representative for Children and Youth, where she worked for eight years. As the first MLA of First Nations background, she'll handle cases disproportionately impacting Indigenous people.

Minister of Finance: Mike Farnworth

Horgan will likely have picked a maverick to showcase NDP competence in an area where it struggles for credibility — particularly with B.C. Liberals roasting them for 16 years on 1990s fiscal boondoggles. Farnworth (Port Coquitlam), ex-finance critic, is the only MLA with Cabinet experience: in social development and economic security, health and housing. (Backup: Farnworth has expressed a passion for improving health care, particularly mental health and wellness, and he could be tapped to start the new, promised Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions to tackle the urgent opioid overdose crisis).



Minister of Environment: George Heyman

The Vancouver-Fairview MLA is a new light in the B.C. NDP, first elected in 2012, but Heyman's previous role as executive director of the Sierra Club of B.C. and the party's environment critic make him well-placed to take on one of British Columbians' top issues — and oversee environmental assessments of industry, a climate transition, and the thorny tankers and pipelines file. (Backup: He'd be more than qualified to be labour minister as well).

Minister of Energy and Mines: Doug Donaldson

