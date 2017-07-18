Grouse Mountain sold to investment company

Grouse Mountain, one of the Lower Mainland’s top tourist destinations, has been sold, the resort announced Tuesday.

The landmark, which has been owned by the McLaughlin family for more than four decades, was sold to CM Canada, an investment and management company.

There will be no staff or management changes and the business will maintain normal operations.

“We understand that Grouse Mountain is treasured by locals and visitors alike,” said Kenny Zou, director of CM Canada, in a statement.

“We look forward to working closely with the existing staff, management team, and the community to ensure we maintain the Grouse Mountain experience for all visitors."