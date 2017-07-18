Premier John Horgan names cabinet for B.C. NDP government
Premier names ministers at Tuesday’s swearing in of new government.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Metro Vancouver is well-represented in Premier John Horgan’s new NDP government.
Vancouver MLAs like David Eby (Attorney General), Melanie Mark (Advanced Education, Skills and Training) and George Heyman (Environment) are among the 20 cabinet ministers and two ministers of state sworn into office on Tuesday.
Here are the appointments made to the executive council:
* Premier - Hon. John Horgan
* Minister of Advanced Education, Skills and Training - Hon. Melanie Mark
* Minister of Agriculture - Hon. Lana Popham
* Attorney General - Hon. David Eby
* Minister of Children and Family Development - Hon. Katrine Conroy
* Minister of State for Child Care - Hon. Katrina Chen
* Minister of Citizens' Services - Hon. Jinny Sims
* Minister of Education - Hon. Rob Fleming
* Minister of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources - Hon. Michelle Mungall
* Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy - Hon. George Heyman
* Minister of Finance and Deputy Premier - Hon. Carole James
* Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations, and Rural Development - Hon. Doug Donaldson
* Minister of Health - Hon. Adrian Dix
* Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation - Hon. Scott Fraser
* Minister of Jobs, Trade, and Technology - Hon. Bruce Ralston
* Minister of State for Trade - Hon. George Chow
* Minister of Labour - Hon. Harry Bains
* Minister of Mental Health and Addictions - Hon. Judy Darcy
* Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing - Hon. Selina Robinson
* Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General - Hon. Mike Farnworth
* Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction - Hon. Shane Simpson
* Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture - Hon. Lisa Beare
* Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure - Hon. Claire Trevena
Parliamentary secretaries
* Parliamentary Secretary for Emergency Preparedness - Jennifer Rice
* Parliamentary Secretary for Poverty Reduction - Mable Elmore
* Parliamentary Secretary for Seniors - Anne Kang
* Parliamentary Secretary for Sport and Multiculturalism - Ravi Kahlon
* Parliamentary Secretary for Technology - Rick Glumac
* Parliamentary Secretary for TransLink - Bowinn Ma