Taxpayer-funded NDP-Green office 'dumb mistake': political scientist

Political scientist David Moscrop has a question for John Horgan's B.C. New Democrats as they prepare to finally take office Tuesday afternoon, after ten weeks of post-election uncertainty.

"Is this how you really want to start — looking like you don't know what you're doing?" the Simon Fraser University scholar and Canadian politics expert quipped, when asked about a B.C. Liberal complaint filed against the NDP's plan to create a public secretariat dedicated to overseeing the party's governing pact with the B.C. Green Party.



The July 11 proposal received a cool welcome from the Liberals, who wrote a letter Monday demanding an "urgent opinion" by the province's Comptroller General, who oversees the "integrity of the government's financial management" under the auspices of the finance minister.

Vancouver-Quilchena MLA Andrew Wilkinson's complaint alleged the idea "appears to involve the misuse of public funds and assets."



"The intention of the B.C. NDP to use public funds for their own political advantage," Wilkinson wrote, "appears to compromise the integrity of the Office of the Premier, and appears to contravene existing guidelines regarding partisan political activity within the B.C. Public Service.

"… Public servants are required to serve the citizens of B.C. through the administration of public services. They are not employed to oversee and support political agreements between parties."

Moscrop said the decision to create a taxpayer-funded secretariat "dumb" and "unnecessary."

"It's wrong, but I don't think it's malicious," he said in a phone interview. "It strikes me as a rookie mistake.

"On the face of it it seems to make a lot of sense if you're goal is stability in the Legislature and that stability depends on NDP and Greens co-operating regularly — it makes some sense to have a body to co-ordinate that.

"But we already have a body to do that: it's the parties … You should keep the Legislature and the parties at least formally separate, for God's sake."

The government of British Columbia, he said, is not the same thing as the B.C. New Democrats. It's the Cabinet ministers and Premier, he said.



"When you dig into it, it starts to look funny," he added. "It's not the public's job to support the NDP and Green deal being followed — it's the parties'.

"This is a dumb mistake and a dumb scandal that will go away in a couple days."

The proposed body, officially named the Confidence and Supply Agreement Secretariat, would create "a new office in the Premier's Office responsible for delivering on the agreement between the BC New Democrat government and the BC Green party," according to an NDP press release on July 11.



But while Wilkinson was "technically right" to lodge a complaint over the issue, Moscrop said, "yet he looks petty and duplicitous because his government just spent 16 years spending public money for provincial ads of all kinds.