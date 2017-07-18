Vancouver man charged in double homicide in West End
Police found two people dead at a West End apartment last week
Police arrested a suspect Monday in connection with last week's double homicide in a West End apartment.
Leonard Landrick, 73, has been charged with two counts of second degree murder.
Officers found Neil Croker, 51, and Sandra McInnes, 57, dead in an apartment at 1835 Morton Ave. Sunday, July 9. Police had questioned one person of interest at that point and were appealing for witnesses to come forward.
Police say Landrick lived in the same apartment building as his victims.
Landrick was the only suspect in the case, according to a police spokesperson.