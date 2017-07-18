Vancouver’s public bike share Mobi celebrates first birthday

Vancouver’s public bike share is turning one.

After years of delays, the city’s long-promised public bike share, Mobi, launched on July 20, 2016 to “founding members” before being rolled out to the wider public in mid-August.

So far, more than 6,400 people have enrolled with Mobi, travelling a combined 400,000 trips in the past year.

“With over 400,000 rides covering a million kilometres in its first year, Mobi is a tremendous success and has quickly become a valuable part of Vancouver’s active transportation network,” Mayor Gregor Robertson said in a statement Tuesday.

“Over half of trips in Vancouver are made by walking, cycling and transit – Mobi has helped fill gaps by making it even easier to navigate the city with short trips or between transit stops.”