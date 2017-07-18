Vancouver’s public bike share Mobi celebrates first birthday
Moore than 6,400 people have enrolled as Mobi users.
Vancouver’s public bike share is turning one.
After years of delays, the city’s long-promised public bike share, Mobi, launched on July 20, 2016 to “founding members” before being rolled out to the wider public in mid-August.
So far, more than 6,400 people have enrolled with Mobi, travelling a combined 400,000 trips in the past year.
“With over 400,000 rides covering a million kilometres in its first year, Mobi is a tremendous success and has quickly become a valuable part of Vancouver’s active transportation network,” Mayor Gregor Robertson said in a statement Tuesday.
“Over half of trips in Vancouver are made by walking, cycling and transit – Mobi has helped fill gaps by making it even easier to navigate the city with short trips or between transit stops.”
The bike share recorded its busiest day on Canada Day (3,915 trips) and saw its busiest month in June (with 72,602 trips).