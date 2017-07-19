B.C. man who ignored veterinarian advice charged after dog dies

A Sooke, B.C. resident has been charged with animal cruelty in connection with the death of his dog, BC SPCA announced Wednesday.

Dr. Philip Ney is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 3 after the death of a six-year-old mixed breed dog named Star.

The BC SPCA explains Star was taken in for an emergency visit at the veterinarian after giving birth to a litter in January.

The veterinarian allegedly advised Ney that the dog has a necrotic fetus still inside of her and needed possible surgery for the life-threatening condition, but the owner instead took the dog home.

“Ney disregarded the advice of the veterinarian and took Star home without further diagnostics or effective treatment,” said BC SPCA senior animal protection officer Erika Paul in a media release. “She was found dead five days later by a volunteer search group and the results of the necropsy confirm that there was a necrotic fetus in her birthing canal.”