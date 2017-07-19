Homicide police investigating death of 13-year-old girl found in Burnaby's Central Park

Police are investigating the death of 13-year-old Marissa Shen, who was found in Burnaby’s Central Park Wednesday.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team say initial inspection of the crime scene in the southeast part of Central Park indicate Shen may have been the victim of homicide.

Investigators won’t know cause of death until an autopsy is performed but are describing the death as suspicious. Police say the risk to the public is unknown as this time.

“We understand there will be many questions, but until we know more and can provide further updates, we ask that the public remain vigilant,” said Cpl. Meghan Foster of IHIT.

Burnaby RCMP was informed of her disapperance Tuesday just after 11:30 p.m.

Shen was last seen at her Burnaby home at 1 p.m. and people last heard from her over the phone at 5 p.m.

Her body was found in the southeast part of Central Park at 1:10 a.m.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen the 13-year-old between 1 p.m. and 1 a.m. to contact IHIT.

Police are also asking witnesses who observed anything suspicious in Central Park Tuesday to come forward.