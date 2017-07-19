Horgan extends B.C.-wide wildfire emergency, doubles evacuee funds

It was a much different tone from the cheering supporters, broad grins and ovations of Tuesday's B.C. NDP swearing-in ceremony.

On Wednesday morning, a more demure Premier John Horgan addressed reporters outside the Legislature — extending the B.C. Liberals' soon-to-expire province-wide state of emergency another two weeks as wildfires continue to ravage much of B.C.

More than 45,800 people have been evacuated from wildfires that have ravaged 327,000 hectares of B.C., according to B.C.'s Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations (FLNRO).



Horgan said that the $600 one-time payment initially offered to families forced to flee their homes would be expanded to allow them to receive a second payment for every 14 days they remain evacuated from their homes.

"Volunteers and emergency responders and firefighters are working tirelessly to keep British Columbia safe and we're all thankful for that," Horgan said. "Our government is ready and committed to help communities and people that are affected during these difficiult times … We want to make sure we have a seemless transition from the previous government to the current government."

Emergency personnel and the deputy minister for the wildfire service briefed the Horgan administration's first Cabinet meeting held Wednesday morning, Horgan revealed.

The Premier also created a Cabinet "taskforce" co-chaired by the executive members by his side for his announcement: public safety minister Mike Farnworth and Doug Donaldson, FLNRO's minister, and including emergency preparedness secretary Jennifer Rice.

"A co-ordinated, strong response is important to this situation, not just to address the fires but also to give comfort to people in communities," Horgan said. "It's clear to me that we need to do more and we need to give additional support to the people and communities affected, and to first responders."

