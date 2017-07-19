Tips on how to shop by bicycle in Vancouver

If hauling your groceries onto the bus is getting a little old, you might want to try moving your weekly supplies by bike.

Several teams of cyclists set out to demonstrate how to shop by bike in HUB’s annual Bike to Shop event on July 19. Each team visited four stores and brought back a filled growler, an inflatable pool toy, a football or soccer ball and a vinyl record.

Metro talked to three teams about how to turn your bike into a mean hauling machine.

Tim Tewsley and Kurtis Stewart

Equipment: two Surly bikes, two 35-litre cloth panniers ($85), two wire panniers ($120 including rack) and one large backpack ($80)

Metro: What would be your advice to people who want to try shopping by bike?

Tewsley: I make shopping a part of my everyday routine rather than doing the big Costco run where you fill up the soccer mom van. Today’s vegetable day, so that I can fit it all in there.

Metro: What’s the biggest thing you’ve ever tried to take on your bike?

Tewsley: A 4’ by 6’ whiteboard. I got there — it wasn’t the prettiest-looking thing, but I made it.

Pegah Abdolhosseini and Matej Macar

Equipment: two Mobi bikes with baskets ($129 for one-year membership)

Metro: Do you have any advice for people who are interested in trying this?

Macar: I suggest people just give it a try without things at first so they get comfortable and they see how many (Mobi) stations there are. People think, “I have my own bike,” but you don’t always have your bike with you.

Paul and Maximillian Dragan

Equipment: Long John bike with bike box ($2,999)

Metro: What do you normally use this bike for?