B.C. man allegedly threatens to kill firefighters

A 44-year-old Williams Lake man was questioned by RCMP after he allegedly threatened to kill firefighters in the area.

A firefighter was conducting a back burn – a preventative firefighting technique where grass and dead wood is burnt off to hinder or stop a wildfire’s progress – near Springfield Road on Monday when he was approached by a local man who allegedly said he would kill firefighters if they continued to back burn in the area. The man was part of a group of men, one of whom was allegedly wearing a handgun on his hip.

Williams Lake RCMP tracked down the 44-year-old and questioned him. He admitted that he was under extreme stress when he made the threats. RCMP said charges are not being considered, but his firearm was confiscated.

RCMP also located and arrested a 57-year-old man who was allegedly carrying the handgun. Police seized one loaded unsecured handgun and six rifles that they found in his vehicle. He is scheduled to appear in court in November.

An evacuation order was issued for the City of Williams Lake on Saturday as wildfires north of the city threated to block the highway north.

About 45,800 people have been evacuated from wildfires that have ravaged 327,000 hectares of B.C., according to B.C.'s Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations (FLNRO).