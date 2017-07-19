Man dies following struggle with Mounties in Prince George, B.C.

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — RCMP say a 35-year-old man is dead following a struggle with police in Prince George, B.C.

B.C. RCMP spokeswoman Staff Sgt. Annie Linteau says police received a report about a man casing vehicles Tuesday night and an officer who responded found a suspect who tried to flee on a bicycle.

She says there was allegedly a struggle between the man and the officer, who called in other officers for help.

Pepper spray was used and the man was apprehended and placed in the back of a police car, where he started having trouble breathing.

Linteau says the officers called for medical assistance and the man collapsed when he was taken out of the police car. He was pronounced dead in hospital a short time later.