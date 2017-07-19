Metro Vancouver air quality warning cancelled

Breathe easy - Metro Vancouver Regional District has now cancelled an air quality advisory that was put in place July 18.

But with many wildfires still burning in B.C.'s central Interior, the air could turn smokey again if the wind direction changes.

"I think this is a situation we will likely see throughout the rest of the summer," James Lu, a medical health officer with Vancouver Coastal Health told Metro on July 18. "With active fires, we’ll see the smoke coming in and out.”

Smoky air can affect people with chronic lung or heart conditions, and those with diabetes. When air quality warnings are issued, residents with those kinds of medical conditions are advised to seek air conditioned spaces and avoid strenuous exercise.