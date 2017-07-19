RCMP investigating suspicious death of teenage girl in Burnaby, B.C.
A
A
Share via Email
BURNABY, B.C. — RCMP are investigating what they say is a suspicious death of a 13-year-old girl in Burnaby, B.C.
Police say details about the death will not be released until a news conference later today.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is leading the investigation.
Most Popular
-
Halifax regional council approves conditional funding for downtown 'road train'
-
Meet Dizzy, the inspiration behind Toronto's new cat-themed hot spot
-
Parents and educators express concerns about province's new pre-primary program
-
Edmonton's first apartment building made of shipping containers unveiled