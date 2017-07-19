Watch: Vancouver Aquarium needs your help naming this sea otter pup

The Vancouver Aquarium is holding a naming contest for the baby sea otter in its care. The pup is now about two months old but was first brought to the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre when it was no more than four weeks old.

Staff say the pup is gaining weight steadily and is now learning to explore and dive underwater.

Members of the public are asked to pick between three possible names for the little one.

Hardy: The tiny male otter pup was found swimming along off northern Vancouver Island, and first taken to the District of Port Hardy for initial treatment.

Kasa: In Kwak̓wala — the language of the Kwakwa̱ka̱'wakw First Nations on the northeast coast of Vancouver Island — ḵ̓asa is the word for sea otter.

Masik: Also in Kwak̓wala, ma̱si'ḵw is the word for large sea urchins

A randomly selected participant will receive four tickets to the Vancouver Aquarium and a Sea Otter Aquadopt kit.