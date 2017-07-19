High fire hazard in Vancouver prompts warning against tossing cigarette butts

As more than 150 wildfires rage across the province, Vancouver firefighters are warning residents that all it takes is a tossed cigarette butt to ignite a fire in the city when conditions are hot and dry.

Firefighters conducted a controlled brush-fire demonstration for reporters Wednesday morning and within seconds, flames swallowed up the cigarette butt and the surrounding grass.

It’s a reminder of how easily fires can start in parks, boulevards, and backyards, said Capt. Jonathan Gormick, spokesperson for Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services.

“We have almost 100 per cent of the brush fries in the city of Vancouver caused by humans by discarded smoking material,” he said.

“The vast majority of our green spaces are adjacent structures. It's only a matter of time before a fire started by discarded smoking material causes a catastrophic los of property or worst, a loss of life.”

The fire hazard level in Metro Vancouver is high and it could move to extreme in the coming days, Gormick warned. Vancouver crews have responded to two dozen brush fires so far this summer, and that number could quickly increase if the dry weather continues, he said.

Meanwhile, Surrey has already responded to 203 grass fires since May.

Fire fighters are currently keeping an eye on the forests in Stanley Park, Everett Crowley Park, and Pacific Spirit Park.

“We have our three wildlands units stationed close to those parks, in case something breaks out, so we can mitigate it quickly,” said Gormick.

The wildland units specialize in dealing with fires in green spaces, as oppose to fires in buildings.

For now, cooking devices are allowed in approved areas and must be one foot above the ground. Open fires are banned.