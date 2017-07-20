British Columbia government increases income assistance rates by $100

The provincial government has announced a $100 a month increase to income assistance and disability rates, starting Sept. 20.

Premier John Horgan made the announcement Thursday, his second full day on the job under the new NDP government.

At Tuesday’s swearing-in, Horgan vowed bumping the rates would be one of his first acts as premier.

“We’re going to look at making sure we’re going to be increasing assistance rate for people with disabilities and people on income assistance, and also ensuring we’re doing our level best to reduce costs in a whole range of other areas,” he said at the time. “That was our campaign and that’s what we’re going to focus on … making life a little bit easier for people with disabilities and for people on income assistance.”

Under the new monthly rates, a person receiving disability assistance will get $1,133 a month and a person on income assistance will get $710.

The basic assistance rate had been frozen for 10 years under the B.C. Liberal government, though disability rates did increase twice in that time.