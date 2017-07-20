BC NDP government shuffles leadership at BC Hydro, ICBC

The NDP takeover of British Columbia’s crown corporations began Thursday as Premier John Horgan announced new appointments at BC Hydro, ICBC and BC Housing.

Topping the list is former NDP cabinet minister Joy MacPhail being named as chair of ICBC, taking over the reins from former Liberal cabinet minister Barry Penner.

TransLink chief financial officer Cathy McLay has also been named to the ICBC board as a director.

Kenneth G. Peterson, the former CEO of BC Hydro subsidiary Powerex, has been named the utility’s new chair.

Former federal and provincial deputy minister Cassie J. Doyle was appointed chair of the BC Housing Management Commission.

University of British Columbia Sauder School of Business professor James Brander told Metro he was pleased with Peterson’s appointment.

“The question that’s often asked, ‘Is government making a political statement here?’” he said. “In the case of BC Hydro, it looks to me like it’s largely business as usual which, I think, is actually a good thing.”

Aside from the uncertainty swirling around the Site C dam, which the NDP have promised to send to review at the B.C. Utilities Commission, Brander said BC Hydro is a well-run Crown corporation.

“The new chair is the former head of Powerex, so it’s really a promotion from within and it’s a person who has been very successful within BC Hydro,” said Brander. “I’m actually a bit surprised because it looks like a fairly conservative appointment.”

MacPhail’s appointment as chair of ICBC, however, is “highly political and very partisan,” he said.

“She’s never really worked in insurance, as far as I know, and she’s obviously a prominent political figure,” said Brander. “I’m sure there is nervousness within the corporation, people wondering if she will make a clean sweep of the other executive positions. I don’t really know what the NDP’s agenda is, although they’ve often criticized ICBC. I’m guessing [MacPhail] is going to do something.”

The NDP election platform promised only to freeze ICBC’s worst-case scenario 40 per cent rate hike and do a thorough review of the insurer’s operations.

In December, the BC Liberals ordered a review of ICBC and promised to cap rate hikes at 4.9 per cent.

Former Transportation Minister Todd Stone said government was “prepared to change” ICBC, if necessary.

The corporation even transferred $472 million from its optional insurance business to its basic business and announced it would no longer be insuring high-end luxury vehicles in a bid to offset costs.

The NDP critic at the time, Adrian Dix (now Health Minister), warned ICBC could be in trouble financially once the review’s findings are made public.

“After the election … the situation at ICBC and for customers is going to be dramatically worse,” he warned.

Whatever the case may be, Horgan is already pointing the finger at the BC Liberals.