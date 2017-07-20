Time for rights lawyer like Eby in role: ex-Attorney General

It’s rare for solicitors to offer free, unsolicited advice.

But when Metro asked, former B.C. Liberal Attorney General Geoff Plant readily reached across the partisan aisle and lauded the new lawyer on the job, David Eby.

“He’s probably the first really strong civil libertarian who’s had the job for as long as I can remember in B.C., maybe ever,” Geoff Plant, who served in the role from 2001-5, told Metro. “It’s not a bad time to have an Attorney General who is inclined to take a civil liberties approach.”

Eby turns 40 on Friday, three days after he was named Premier John Horgan’s Minister of Justice and Attorney General. The appointment will see him involved in some of the most controversial social issues.

And while many Attorneys General have traditionally been drawn from Crown prosecutors and judges, Eby’s extensive background in civil liberties and rights litigation has raised eyebrows among the legal community.



Plant listed key files now on Eby’s desk: the prospect of legalizing marijuana in the next year, the “social distress” of the opioid crisis and ongoing homelessness. Other thorny justice files include assisted dying, provincial prisons, and legal aid.



“He’s been involved in those files,” said Plant, now a partner at Gall Legge Grant & Munroe law offices, “and he’s going to bring that experience and his own orientation to them.



“My advice is take the time to read the transition binder and get briefed on issues in the fullest possible away, take advice from your ministry staff — but don’t be afraid to chart your own course.”



Prior to entering politics, Eby became known for his dogged human rights criticisms of the very authorities — whether police, courts, prisons — he now holds some sway over in his new role.



After working as a Department of Justice lawyer, Eby volunteered with the nascent anti-poverty law organization Pivot Legal Society in 2003, eventually becoming its first paid counsel — taking cases to court on behalf of low-income Downtown Eastside residents, until his hiring as the B.C. Civil Liberties Association (BCCLA)’s executive director in 2008.



But Eby’s past legal battles, and media comments, during his years at Pivot and BCCLA raised concerns among opponents, who circulated on social media part of a seven-year-old letter published in The Province from B.C. Police Association (BCPA) and Vancouver Police Union president Tom Stamatakis.



“David Eby and the B.C. Civil Liberties Association never let the facts, or context, get in the way of their ongoing smear campaign aimed at the hard-working men and women of the Vancouver Police Department,” Stamatakis wrote in a 2010 letter to the editor, although the quote being shared widely on Facebook omitted "and the BCCLA."

After Tuesday’s swearing-in ceremony, however, Stamatakis told Metro he’s “not worried about (Eby) at all” in the role, and said he hopes Eby will hear out police concerns about adequately funding and staffing the Independent Investigations Office of B.C., which investigates police, and clarifying parts of the Police Act to address longstanding union concerns.



“He’s got a new portfolio and I’m looking forward to working with him,” he said. “I expect he’ll take a thoughtful approach to his new role — I think he’s demonstrated over the last few years as member of the Legislature that he can effectively represent all his constituents and manage the portfolios he’s assigned.”



The union president explained his 2010 letter “was a comment I made seven years ago when he was in a completely different role advocating for the constituents he was representing at the time. I was representing my members. Seven years is a long time.”



The BCCLA issued a statement on its website reminding the new government — and their former top staffer — of their reform demands.

“We will be working hard in Victoria,” the group said, “to ensure that the new government respects civil liberties and human rights, and rebuilds the justice system.”

The advocacy organization’s demands were squarely targeted at its former executive director — in his new mandates related to the police, courts and prison systems, some of which overlap with the Solicitor General.

Among their requests: “strengthening” legal aid to ensure low-income people can access justice; addressing “racial discrimination” in municipal police forces, the RCMP and courts against Indigenous people and minorities; protecting free speech by banning frivolous lawsuits aimed at silencing opponents; and “reforming” B.C. prisons “to ensure just and humane treatment.”

Eby's former employment for the BCCLA earned the top mention on his "Horgan's Zeroes" trading card put out on Tuesday by the anti-union group Independent Contractors and Businesses Association (ICBA) — which detailed various Cabinet appointees' "NDP, labour, Communist Party (we’re not kidding!) and various other leftie credentials" and suggested people could "Add them to your dartboards!"

But he's not actually the first Cabinet member to emerge from the BCCLA's ranks. His immediate B.C. Liberal predecessor, Andrew Wilkinson, was in fact President of the same group from 1993-95.



Another former Eby employer highlighted on his ICBA "Horgan's Zeroes" trading card, the anti-poverty law organization Pivot Legal Society, wasted little time reiterated their long-standing demands to the new government as well.

“B.C. needs a fully funded (poverty reduction) plan,” the non-profit wrote on its Twitter account Wednesday, “with legislated targets and timelines.”



Pivot’s director of strategy, Darcie Bennett, told Metro that Eby’s experience fighting for Downtown Eastside residents’ rights and improving access to justice offer promise in his new role.



“My experience working with Dave is he’s a very balanced and thoughtful person who’ll bring a lot of integrity to the role, and a wealth of grounded experience,” she said. “Access to justice is a major issue facing B.C., and has been since the time Pivot first got started — it was in some ways part of the impetus for it.”



“Access to justice means having full access to the full rights and entitlements most of us take for granted; it crosses into family law, into police accountability, into poverty reduction. We’ve seen over 17 years diminishing access to justice in this province — we want to see that reversed.”