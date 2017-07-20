New appointments by B.C. Premier John Horgan for ICBC, Hydro, BC Housing

VICTORIA — British Columbia Premier John Horgan is moving quickly to put the New Democratic Party stamp on the province's Crown corporations and government organizations.

A news release from the premier's office says four appointments have been made aimed at delivering on government commitments to offer relief for families on hydro rates, auto insurance costs and housing affordability.

Former NDP finance minister, deputy premier and health minister Joy MacPhail has been appointed chair of the Insurance Corp. of B.C., while Cathy McLay, chief financial officer and executive vice-president of TransLink, will serve as a director of the auto insurance corporation.

Kenneth Peterson, former chief executive officer of Hydro subsidiary Powerex Corp., is the new chairman of BC Hydro, replacing Brad Bennett, who was a key player in former premier Christy Clark's re-election campaign.

Cassie Doyle, a deputy minister with both the federal and provincial governments, is the new chair of the BC Housing Management Commission, which develops, manages and administers subsidized housing in the province.

Horgan says the appointees can all deliver effective leadership that would benefit the public.