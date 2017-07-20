Port of Vancouver to slow ship traffic to protect orcas

Ships passing through a sensitive area off British Columbia’s coast have agreed to slow down in an effort to protect the critically endangered southern resident killer whales.

Researchers believe just 78 Salish Sea orcas remain and warn the species is on the verge of extinction.

One of the major threats to their survival is the amount of noise pollution from marine activity, which makes it difficult for the orcas to communicate and hunt for food.

The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority announced Thursday it will launch a pilot project in the Haro Strait – a critical feeding ground for the whales off the east coast of Vancouver Island to San Juan Island – asking vessels to reduce their speed to 11 knots to study whether that measure effectively reduces the amount of underwater noise.

A typical deep sea container ship would normally travel at 18 knots.

The port’s Enhancing Cetacean Habitat and Observation (ECHO) program manger, Orla Robinson, told Metro that almost 100 per cent of all marine operators in the strait – 54 organizations – have committed support to the voluntary study.

She expects more than 900 vessel trips to be made through the area from Aug. 7 to Oct. 6 – each one tracked and recorded by hydrophones for the noise they emit.

“We have been focusing a lot of our efforts around the issue of underwater noise and trying to better understand it so we can potentially manage it and reduce it as we go forward,” said Robinson. “Demonstrating that slowing these vessels down results in a quantifiable reduction of ambient noise, and therefore reducing the impact to the killer whales, is really what we’re looking for.”

The data collected during the research trial will be shared with the federal government – which last year announced a $1.5 billion ocean protection plan – and will also be made available to the public, the port said.

The project is just the latest step taken by the port to protect the whales though its ECHO program.

It installed an underwater listening station in the Strait of Georgia in 2015 and has so far collected the acoustic signature of 2,700 vessels.

The port also offers shippers incentives – in the form of reduce port fees – for vessels that have installed technology shown to reduce underwater noise.

The noise-reduction incentive program was the first of its kind in the world.