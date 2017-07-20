RCMP says motive, suspect in B.C. teen's murder still unknown
RCMP says it's unclear if Shen was a targeted victim or if the death was the result of a random act.
SURREY, B.C. — RCMP have confirmed the death of a 13-year-old girl in British Columbia's Lower Mainland is a homicide.
The body of Marissa Shen was found in Burnaby's Central Park early Wednesday morning, less than three hours after her family reported her missing to police.
Cpl. Meghan Foster says it's unclear if Shen was a targeted victim or if the death was the result of a random act.
She says police are still working to determine a suspect or motive and the risk to the public is unknown.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team released video of Shen wearing a dark T-shirt and shorts entering a building a few blocks away from the park Tuesday afternoon.
Foster says the girl was last seen at 6 p.m. Tuesday and anyone who remembers seeing her after that time is asked to contact police.
