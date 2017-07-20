Stratified coach houses, more duplexes proposed for Vancouver

The City of Vancouver is proposing to allow owners of single family homes in several Vancouver neighbourhoods to add smaller houses to their lots which can be stratified and sold.

The move marks a big change from the current zoning in place for single family homes especially in the Westside neighbourhoods of Kerrisdale, Dunbar and Arbutus, where current zoning only allows the addition of a laneway house which can be rented, but not sold.

Property owners will be able to build the stratified units if they retain the original character house. The trend in those neighbourhoods has been to tear down the older, smaller homes and replace them with much larger homes.

Those neighbourhoods have seen rapid home price increases over the past three years, pushing home prices into the $4-$6 million range, and have seen a corresponding drop in population.

Changes are also coming to Eastside neighbourhoods: in Mount Pleasant and Grandview-Woodlands, the number of homes allowed on one 33’ lot will increase from two to three. The city also wants to allow “a new detached form for duplexes that allows for two separate houses on a lot, with a larger house at the front and a smaller house at the lane.” Four-plexes would also be allowed on larger lots.