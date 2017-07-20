Truck hits cow, veers into house off B.C. highway: RCMP

ARMSTRONG, B.C. — Part of an Armstrong, B.C., home is in shambles and a driver has minor injuries after a transport truck sheared off the back deck of a house in an early morning crash.

RCMP say the truck lost control on Highway 97A when it hit a cow Thursday.

The truck veered off the highway and into the deck and rear of the house before stopping.

The cow was killed.

Two other vehicles ran over the remains of the animal, disabling one of the cars, but no one in either vehicle was injured.