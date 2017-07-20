Metro Vancouver residents support ban on pet sales from retail stores

A majority of Metro Vancouver residents support a proposed ban on the sales of cats and dogs in pet stores, a poll has found.

Vancouver Coun. Heather Deal has proposed bylaw amendments that would prohibit the sale of dogs, cats and rabbits at retail stores in the city. It's an idea supported by three quarters of Metro Vancouver residents, according to a survey released Thursday by Insights West.

In contrast, only 12 per cent of those surveyed oppose the proposed ban.

The B.C. SPCA has alleged that pet stores source dogs from puppy mills, where dogs are bred and kept in cruel conditions. The Canadian Kennel Club prohibits registered breeders from selling puppies to pet stores.

A proposed ban on pet sales from retail stores received greater support among women (81 per cent) than men (67 per cent).

The survey also examined where current pet owners acquired their animals.

It found about one third of pet owners in the Lower Mainland purchased their dog, cat or rabbit from a store, a breeder or after reading an advertisement, while 44 per cent of people got their pet at a shelter, rescue agency or from a friend. The percentage of adopted pets was higher in Vancouver (47 per cent) than in other cities in the region (41 per cent).

“The survey shows that Metro Vancouver’s pet owners are moving away from pet shops and are becoming more interested in adoption,” said Mario Canseco, vice president of public affairs at Insights West in a release Thursday.

“While more than a third of current pet owners bought their pet, only about one-in-eight would purchase the next one.”

The online survey was conducted between July 11 and 14 of 635 adults in Metro Vancouver. The margin of error is +/- 3.9 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.