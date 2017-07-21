Balmoral stabilized, but advocates concerned building will sit empty

A neglected Downtown Eastside apartment building that was evacuated in June because it was at risk of collapse has now been shored up, but much more work needs to be done before the building is inhabitable again.

“After completing an inspection of the Balmoral Hotel on July 14 to assess the shoring and stabilization of the building, the City’s Chief Building Official has deemed the building to be stabilized to the City’s satisfaction,” according to the city. “A complete review is now underway by the Sahota family’s hired contractor to assess the necessary work to rehabilitate the hotel.”

That work will include “the removal of most of the building finishes, including drywall and plaster, to review the various structural elements and to allow for an interior assessment of the building to determine the issues and work required.”

But a community organizer who has been working with the evicted tenants is concerned the landlords could simply let the building sit empty, even as welfare-rate housing continues to disappear from the Downtown Eastside.

“If I was the city I’d be looking at other ways to pressure the Sahotas,” said Wendy Pedersen, a member of the SRO Collaborative.

“I’d be looking at their liquor licences, I’d be looking for problems elsewhere. They own a lot of apartments and properties.”

Those properties include other Downtown Eastside single-room occupancy hotels like the Regent and Astoria, as well as other holdings, including an office building on Nanaimo St. in Vancouver, a cannabis farm on the Sunshine Coast, and the family’s stately home in Vancouver’s elite Shaughnessy neighbourhood. The family is notorious for failing to do required repairs on its buildings, many of which house the region’s poorest, most vulnerable residents.

Earlier this month, the city turned down an application for a marijuana dispensary that had connections to the Sahotas.

“I would be using some tools of leverage in order to encourage them to stop building their real estate empire and pot empire — and put the money back into the building that they stole from people in the Downtown Eastside,” said Pedersen.

The situation also highlights problems with the 60-day period given to B.C. landlords to fix urgently-needed repairs. That period is much too long, Pedersen said: “that 60 days applies to having no heat and no hot water.”

The City of Vancouver has been lobbying the provincial government to shorten the time period for urgent repairs.

The Balmoral's 150-plus tenants first heard they would have to leave the building on June 2 — and they had just two weeks to find new housing, pack up their stuff and get out. Despite the short time frame, BC Housing and the city were able to find new housing for all of the tenants.