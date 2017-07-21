News / Vancouver

One man is dead after shooting in industrial area of Chilliwack, B.C.

CHILLIWACK, B.C. — A shooting in an industrial area of Chilliwack, B.C., has left one man dead.

Police say they were called Friday to reports that shots were fired.

RCMP say they found a man with life threatening injuries and he was taken to hospital, but he died of his injuries.

Police say it is early in their investigation, but the shooting appears to be targeted.

 

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Vancouver Views

More...