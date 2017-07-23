B.C. wildfires spark Kinder Morgan safety steps, amidst pipeline fears

Kinder Morgan has taken "precautionary measures to protect the Trans Mountain Pipeline system" as two wildfires rage near its pump station near Little Fort, British Columbia.



A 3,000-hectare fire reached within 1.75 km to the east of the Blackpool pump station — currently under "evacuation alert" — according to the Thompson Nicola Regional District, and a 15-hectare wildfire burns 3 km west.

"We have been continually monitoring the wildfire situation in the vicinity of the Blackpool Station …," Trans Mountain said in a newsletter. "As part of our commitment to emergency preparedness many preventative steps have been taken."

Those include fire retardant gel on site, creating fire breaks by removing brush along "some parts" of the right-of-way, and surrounding the station with sprinklers "to keep the area wet."



"If a fire begins to impinge on one of our facility locations or a block valve site," the company said, "we would consider plans to shut down and isolate those facilities until the fire risk is mitigated."

But it's not enough to assure residents of the Secwepemc nation, across whose lands the pipeline crosses, who demanded "a complete shutdown."

"The pipeline poses a serious safety hazard," said Dawn Morrison, with the Working Group on Indigenous Food Sovereignty, in a release, adding that Secwepemc salmon harvest and drinking water "are at risk if the Kinder Morgan pipeline was ruptured or impacted by the fires."