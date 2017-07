Officials fear winds could spread B.C. wildfires as some evacuees return home

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Officials are concerned strong winds today will spread wildfires that crews in British Columbia are struggling to contain.

Environment Canada says wind gusts of about 50 kilometres per hour can be expected across the southern parts of the province including Williams Lake, Castlegar and Princeton.

Fire information officer Navi Saini says officials are closely monitoring the conditions and winds could definitely make matters worse.

Despite the concerns, evacuation orders were lifted for 100 Mile House and Princeton on Saturday, giving thousands of people the option to return home.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale was in Kamloops Saturday to announce the federal government will be adding to funds managed by the Canadian Red Cross to help the 44,000 people displaced due to the crisis.

He says the province is only in the beginning of the fire season and has already been facing a very dangerous and difficult situation.