Vancouver explores affordable rental housing pilot for Oakridge

Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson is highlighting a pilot project that could create as many as 1,000 below-market rental units in the Oakridge neighbourhood, ahead of city staff’s scheduled housing update to council Tuesday.

The affordable rental program, if approved, would require all mid to high-rise developments in the Oakridge area to fall into one of two categories – 100 per cent rental housing with 20 per cent of units at below-market rates; or 70 per cent strata with 30 per cent of units dedicated to social housing.

The city currently mandates that new condo buildings in some areas put aside 20 per cent of its units at below-market rates. The new affordable rental component would be a first in Canada, said Robertson.

“We have been doing this with condo developments for many years now here in Vancouver. Now we’re looking at becoming the first city in Canada with rental projects with a rental requirement [of] at least 20 per cent are below market rent.”

Staff are currently working out exactly how much the below-market rents would be, but the plan is to tie those rents to those who have an annual income anywhere from $30,000 to $80,000.

Rents for a studio under this program could range from $850 to $1,000 and two bedrooms could go for $1,700 to $2,100, according to a release from the mayor’s office.

This affordable rental initiative is the direct result of consultation with the Metro Vancouver Alliance, an advisory group made up of 200 members.

“Our ask for housing was that for all housing projects going forward, a certain percentage be affordable for peoples wages living here in Vancouver,” said Pat McSherry, the group’s co-chair.

“They said yes. We are pleased to know the City of Vancouver leaders listen to us and we’re delighted to stand here with the Mayor today.”

The rezoning required to make this plan possible would signal a big change for residents living near Oakridge, a neighbourhood that is still predominantly made up of single-family houses. But public feedback on the proposed plans has so far been positive, said Susan Haid, the city’s assistant director of planning.

“This will really deliver a big bump in terms of affordable housing right in our municipal town centre,” she said.

“We’re still sifting through the many pieces of feedback that we received, but we had very strong support for the concepts we had for the Oakridge town centre.”

The city will hold more public consultation on this proposal in the fall before bringing recommendations to council at the end of 2017 or early 2018, according to Haid.

Robertson says this proposal is only one of many initiatives needed to lower housing costs down to average income levels and that the plan is to eventually implement this model in other neighbourhoods as well.

He says he is also in talks with the new NDP provincial government on how it can create more affordable housing in the entire region.