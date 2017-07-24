Premier Horgan releases marching orders following lead of Trudeau, Notley

British Columbia's freshly minted NDP government released its Cabinet ministers' marching orders late Monday afternoon.



In making public the ministerial mandate letters, Premier John Horgan tore a page from his Alberta NDP and federal Liberal counterparts — despite his sometimes divergent opinions over controversial issues such as oil pipelines and the Site C dam.

Each of the letters opens with a boilerplate highlighting the incoming administration's priorities.

"It has never been more important for new leadership that works for ordinary people, not just those at the top," Horgan wrote. "It is your job to deliver that leadership in your ministry."

Each also included three "commitments" which Horgan said were priorities of his government: "to make life more affordable … to deliver the services that people count on ... (and) to build a strong, sustainable, innovative economy that works for everyone, not just the wealthy and the well-connected."

For instance, Attorney General David Eby's instructions include drafting legislation to "reform campaign finance laws to ban political contributions by corporations and unions, and set limits on individual contributions."

Eby is also tasked with addressing significant delays in the justice system which led to the Supreme Court-ordered failure of several high-profile criminal cases across the country. To tackle the backlogs, Horgan asked him to increase legal aid, and to boost staffing in the Court Services Branch, sherriff services, and duty counsel ranks.



And he's also been tasked with tabling a bill hold a referendum on proportional representation electoral reforms in the fall of 2018 — though it is not yet clear whether that is his intended referendum date, or merely the legislation.



Meanwhile, on another top issue for many British Columbians in the province's most unaffordable housing markets, Horgan has tasked his minister responsible for housing — Selina Robinson — with delivering on his campaign pledge to "begin to build 114,000 units of affordable market rental, non-profit, co-op, supported social housing and owner-purchase housing."

She's also been asked to help create a "community capital infrastructure fund" meant to help upgrade and build new community facilities for sports, arts and culture, children and community activities.

