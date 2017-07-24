B.C. RCMP search for grenade launcher dropped near Golden Ears

Some of us might have forgotten a cup of coffee on our car roof before driving off.

But it's not often a 40mm grenade launcher falls out the back of a vehicle near a major bridge on a Sunday morning.



That appears to be what happened after 7:30 a.m. Sunday, after a motorist near the Golden Ears Bridge alerted an RCMP tactical squad driver his truck's rear hatch was unlatched.

When the officer, a member of the force's Integrated Emergency Response Team, investigated he "noticed a green camouflage bag containing the multi-launcher missing."

The launcher, according to police, is a 40mm Abrams Airborne "less-lethal" multi-launcher gas-powered gun. Gone with it was a large green case full of the weapon's ammunition as well as a black backpack containing electronic equipment.

"A thorough search of the area was immediately conducted but the items have yet to be located," said Staff Sgt. Annie Linteau in a press release. "We are very concerned about the loss of these items and are doing all we can to locate them.

"We ask anyone who locates these items to refrain from handling them and to call police immediately."



The weapon's manufacturing partner Milkor states on its website that its "Less-than-lethal Tactical Launcher" (LTL) — an acronym emblazoned on its side to distinguish it from the manufacturer's lethal grenade launchers — was "manufactured with the needs of the modern tactical team at the forefront," and can fire "a wide variety" of projectiles, including "all 40mm less lethal grenades in riot control, crowd control or breaching operations."

"All six 40mm grenades can be fired in less than three seconds," Milkor noted, "effectively covering a very large area without reloading the weapon."