Canadian yoga innovator, author dies in Victoria; suspected drug overdose

VICTORIA — A Canadian yoga innovator, Buddhist and author has died of a suspected drug overdose after his family said he took street drugs in Victoria.

Michael Stone, who offered compassion and collaboration yoga and meditation retreats worldwide, died earlier this month two days after being found unresponsive on July 14.

Stone's wife, Carina, says in a statement her husband likely purchased the drugs in an attempt to self-medicate for his on-going struggles with bipolar disorder.

The BC Coroners Service confirms an investigation into the death is underway but could not confirm any further details, citing privacy concerns.

Stone's website states he was scheduled to hold an eight-day silent meditation retreat on a farm on Saltspring Island, B.C., in September.