Fatal stabbing in Chilliwack, B.C., nets second-degree murder charges

CHILLIWACK, B.C. — Police say two people have been charged with second-degree murder following a fatal street fight in Chilliwack, B.C.

Officers were called for reports of a fight late on July 7 and found three people suffering from stab wounds.

Two men from Chilliwack, 46-year-old Douglas Presseau and Steven Drage, who was 51, died of their injuries and an unnamed 26-year-old woman was taken to hospital.

Police say 34-year-old Kirkland Russell and 29-year-old Victoria Purcell have been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in Presseau's death.

Cpl. Meghan Foster with the Integrated Homicide Investigations Team says police are still working to find information about Drage's death.