ICBC in ‘grave financial crisis’: New government

ICBC rates must increase 30 per cent by 2019 just for the crown corporation to cover its costs, according to a bombshell report released publicly just a week into the NDP government’s life.

Attorney General David Eby made the report – conducted earlier this year by Ernst & Young – publicly available Monday and vowed government will find a way to “fix” ICBC without changing its at-fault model or re-introduce photo radar to raise revenues.

“There is a grave financial crisis at ICBC,” Eby acknowledged. “We have received the report prepared for ICBC that illustrates that this is a crisis that has been building for some years. The alarming figures presented in this report, a potential rate increase of 30 per cent, is a situation that cannot be allowed to take place. [It] will not be happening on our watch.”

Even with the second-highest insurance premiums in Canada, the report says ICBC can’t keep up with a 23 per cent increase in crashes since 2013, a 30 per cent increase in repair costs in the last two years and a 365 per cent increase to the average payout for minor bodily injuries over 15 years.

“The BC auto industry system has significant structural problems,” the report concludes.

Eby blamed the previous Liberal government for mismanaging ICBC and said he would take “the next steps necessary” to make the company sustainable without providing specifics.

Possible ideas floated so far include increasing insurance rates on drivers with bad records and on vehicles over $150,000, and having ICBC cover more medical services and compensate victims for lost wages up front instead of fighting claims in court.

“These are the low-hanging fruit that I think are out there,” said Eby. “What’s clear from the report is that some of the most obvious steps haven’t been taken [by the previous government], so we’re going to start with those.”

Last week, the NDP appointed former cabinet minister Joy MacPhail as the new chair of ICBC, replacing Liberal appointee Barry Penner, who commissioned the Ernst & Young report as part of his review of the corporation.

Even though the NDP are less than a week into the job, Liberal opposition critic Andrew Wilkinson chastised the new government for not having a plan already.