No word when power back on after windstorm through Shuswap, southeast B.C.

MAGNA BAY, B.C. — Powerful winds raked southern British Columbia Sunday, toppling trees and downing power lines.

The BC Hydro website shows nearly 6,000 customers around Golden and Revelstoke and the Shuswap region were without power on Monday.

A Hydro statement says the power loss comes as crews work long hours trying to repair damage caused by wildfires in the central Interior, and estimates of when electricity will be restored must wait until there's a better idea of the extent of the problem.

Kamloops resident Jon Keen is in Magna Bay on Shuswap Lake, and describes the scene as "like Armageddon," when the winds whipped up on Sunday night.