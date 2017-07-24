Pair charged with murder in Chilliwack double homicide

A man and a woman have been charged with second-degree murder following a double homicide earlier this month in Chilliwack.

Kirkland Joseph Russell, 34, and Victoria Sherri Percell, 29, both of Chilliwack, have been charged with the murder of 46-year-old Douglas Presseau, homicide investigators announced Monday in a release.

Presseau and second man, Steven Drage, 51, died after they were allegedly stabbed at the corner of Young Road and Princess Avenue at around 10 p.m. on July 7, 2017. A 26-year-old woman was also wounded in the incident. She survived and has since been released from hospital. All three victims were Chilliwack residents.

“Securing charge approval is a positive step in this investigation, but much more work remains to be done,” said RCMP Cpl. Meghan Foster of the province’s integrated homicide investigation team.

“Our investigative efforts continue as we move forward with the investigation into the death of Mr. Drage, and we ask anyone with information about his death to contact police.”

Russell and Percell appeared in court Monday. Police said they are not releasing any more details about the events leading up to the homicide, including any motive.