Search suspended in Fraser Valley for Vancouver woman last seen on July 8

AGASSIZ, B.C. — RCMP in Agassiz, B.C., say the search has been suspended for Sophie Dowsley, two weeks after she and her hiking companion were reported missing in the Fraser Valley.

Cpl. Mike Rail says the suspension of the search follows a final day of checking the Statlu Lake area northwest of Harrison Hot Springs on Saturday.

The Vancouver couple was last seen in the Fraser Valley on July 8.

They were reported missing two days later, but a ground and air search did not begin until July 12 when their vehicle was found parked near the Statlu Lake hiking trail.

Police said the body of Dowsley's partner was found last Tuesday near the base of the Statlu Falls and some of Dowsley's personal items were also found in the water.