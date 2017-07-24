Snowmageddon cost Vancouver $12.3 million more than budgeted

As Vancouverites guard against sunburn and read news about forest fires, spare a moment to remember the unusually cold winter of 2016/2017, when we skated on Trout Lake, stumbled over icy roads, neglected our sidewalks and fought over piles of road salt.

Vancouver’s Snowmageddon cost the city $13.2 million, compared to the $840,000 the city normally earmarks for snow removal. (Calgary spends around $37 million on snow removal, while Edmonton spends $54 million.) That extra spending was covered by transfers from two reserve funds.

A new report from city staff recommends that Vancouver increase that annual budget to $1.62 million as well as spend $4.3 million to buy more snow-clearing equipment and storage space.

A salt shortage in many hardware stores, and the city’s attempt to rectify the scarcity by handing out free salt at firehouses, resulted in the embarrassing Salt Riots of 2017, when ice-locked citizens tussled over piles of sand and road salt.

The report recommends the city upgrade its brine storage tank from 11,000 to 30,000 gallons and increase the city’s salt inventory from 2,700 to 8,000 tonnes, as well as renegotiate salt contracts with multiple vendors to keep the price lower when demand is high.

The report recommends changes to road clearing procedures, which also caused ire as streets remained ice rinks for weeks and garbage overflowed. City crews currently clear arterial roads, bridges and emergency routes within three hours following a snowstorm.

But for larger storm events, staff are recommending new time frames be set where none currently exist: under 12 hours for priority one emergency routes and pedestrian paths associated with priority one bike lanes; under 48 hours for school routes, collector streets, priority two hills and transit routes and pedestrian paths associated with priority two bike paths; and, in up to seven days, remaining emergency routes, mini park pathways, arterial sidewalks at bus stops and priority three bike lanes.

The report also suggests amending city bylaws to fine drivers who are driving on snow without winter tires.

Staff are also looking at changes to the city’s snow-clearing bylaw, which require residents to clear sidewalks by 10 a.m. following a snowfall, and will report back to council this fall with recommendations.

The bylaw has been in place since 2008. This year, enforcing it required 50 extra staff, because after the first two notices are issued, staff need to return to the residence or business and complete a checklist as well as take photos of the “evidence.”

The city advanced 500 of those complaints to court prosecution, which is the highest number in Vancouver’s history. Fines can range from $700 to $2,000. A total 4,000 complaints were made, with between 80-85 per cent of those being resolved after the first or second notice.