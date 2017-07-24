Teen amputee riffs on workplace safety after summer job accident

Teenage heavy metal musician Jack Thomas is nearing two years of “re-learning everything” after a summer job ended up costing him an arm.

Now 19, the avid drummer and bassist hasn’t let himself miss a beat since a Sept. 4, 2015 workplace accident tore his right arm off at the elbow — after a conveyor belt he was maintaining suddenly lurched on from a suspected electrical fault.

“I didn't really understand or realize how easy I had it doing everything with two arms in the past,” he told Metro. “The biggest thing I've learned is to be thankful for what I have, and live every day to the fullest, but be safe while doing it.”

Soon after his accident, which left him six days in hospital and nearly a month in a rehabilitation clinic, Thomas graduated from high school, enrolled in his “dream school,” Vancouver’s Nimbus School of Recording, taught himself how to play one-handed bass and to drum like Def Leppard’s Rick Allen, also an amputee.

“When Def Leppard was in town, I had a nice chat with him and thanked him for his perseverance after his accident — that really helped me get on my feet,” Thomas said of meeting the drum legend nicknamed the “Thunder God.”

He even taught himself to re-learn how to play the electric bass and released a video on his Youtube channel playing bass to a song from the band Tool.

“It was strenuous, but I just relearned by pushing the strings really hard, and strumming them with the same hand,” he explained. “With a lot of practice, I was able to start getting my speed up again.”

He revealed that almost every day brings a new task or challenge he has to master from scratch — most recently using a manual can opener, tying his shoes, and clipping his fingernails.

“When it comes to re-learning everyday life things,” he said, “I've tried to tackle it in the same way I tackled drumming: I had to take everything I knew and dissect it down to its source and re-learn how to do each part with just my left hand.

“If I come across a task that I can't do, I'll think about it and re-do it.”

Recently, British Columbia’s worker compensation agency, WorkSafeBC, launched a “Listen to your gut” campaign to help young workers like Thomas avoid what happened to him — or worse. In just five years, more than 30,000 B.C. employees under 25 were injured at work.

“And there are serious, life-changing injuries,” said Trudi Rondou, a senior manager and spokesperson at WorkSafeBC, in a phone interview. “There were 14 young workers seriously injured every week. That’s half a classroom full of young workers.”

Thinking back on his fateful 2015 accident, Thomas said safety simply wasn’t on his mind.

“I was just 17 working a summer job,” he recalled, “and I didn't want to make my employer mad, so I didn't ask for any help.

“But I knew that what I was doing wasn't the safest thing. The next thing I knew, I was on the ground missing an arm.”

Rondou said that the agency’s research of young people injured on the job revealed that the problem isn’t simply a lack of awareness, but also feeling empowered to speak up.

“Young people actually have a surprising amount of knowledge about health and safety than we thought,” she added. “‘Listen to your gut’ is about trusting your instincts and saying something if you feel something is wrong.

“They're new and inexperienced, and they don't know how to say something or the correct person to say it to.”