Move over Jiminy Cricket, Traffic Cop…meet Vancouver's new police 'Const. Hopper'

Vancouver Police Department's "thin blue line" turned a tiny bit greener on Sunday after a grasshopper hopped aboard one of its traffic squad's cruisers for an entire shift.

The officer behind the wheel, Const. Lee Martin, tweeted a photo of the insect atop his cruiser — and having spent 13 hours on the traffic enforcement beat, Martin promoted him to "Constable Hopper" in a hashtag.



"This little guy won't leave my side," he wrote on his Twitter account Monday around 10 a.m., "keeping me company on my 13 hr traffic shift. #CstHopper."

Grasshoppers, like crickets, are part of the Orthoptera order of insects, many of which are loud noise-makers which undergo metamorphosis (transformation) during their lives.

Martin, however, appeared to be unaware that this was far from the first of such orders of insect to go "beyond the call."

In 1960, Disney released "Jiminy Cricket, Traffic Cop," a seven-inch record of its Pinnochio muse singing to children about pedestrian and traffic safety. The A-side was Stop, Look and Listen, and on the B-side, Safety First.



On the cover, the animated insect trades his usual top hat and petticoat for a traffic policeman's uniform. Jiminy Cricket also appeared in a short animated public service announcement about pedestrian safety, titled, I'm No fool As A Pedestrian."