Vancouver to consider swimmable False Creek initiatives

Vancouver could move forward on an initiative to make False Creek swimmable, as city staff are set to present an update Tuesday on ideas such as a floating pool and a swimming beach on the east side of the inlet.

City council directed staff in May to look for ways to make False Creek, the Fraser River, and other waterways swimmable. Park board staff have already put out a report on its aquatic strategy, which explores ideas such as a natural pool only the shores of the Fraser River and harbour decks in existing swimming areas such as English Bay.

The city is working with the park board on several ideas including building a floating pool in False Creek as an interim solution as the water is currently unsafe for swimming. A feasibility study on that idea would cost about $200,000 and wouldn’t be covered in the city’s current budget for engineering water utility, according to a staff report.

If council goes ahead with the floating pool idea, staff would likely place it in southeast False Creek and model it after Berlin’s version in Spree River, according to the report. That floating pool is made out of a reconstructed barge and is 30 metres long. But Vancouver’s version would be filled with treated or potable water because False Creek is likely too contaminated in the short term for swimming and conventional filters are not effective enough, according to staff.

The report also mentions the possibility of integrating a swimming beach into park designs for the northeast side of False Creek. City staff released concept plans for the long-waited park in June and are scheduled to come back to council with a final plan at the end of the year.