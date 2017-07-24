What's making news in British Columbia

VANCOUVER —

TWO FORMER BISHOPS OF FUNDAMENTALIST SECT GUILTY OF POLYGAMY

Two former leaders of an isolated religious commune in the southeastern B.C. community of Bountiful have been found guilty of practising polygamy.

The verdicts against 60-year-old Winston Blackmore and 53-year-old James Oler come after a decades-long legal fight launched by the provincial government.

Court heard Blackmore married one woman and then married 24 more as part of so-called "celestial" marriages.

The B.C. Supreme Court trial heard Oler had five wives.

---

---

EIGHT BABIES BORN DURING WILDFIRE EVACUATIONS HEALTHY

Emergency officials in Prince George say there's been a slight bump in the number of evacuees at receptions centres there.

That's because eight babies have been born to pregnant women who were among the thousands who arrived at the centres after being evacuated due to wildfires.

All the newborns are believed to be healthy.

Northern Health says nearly 1,800 children, including the newborns, are among the nearly 10,000 people receiving assistance in Prince George.

---

---

POLICE GRENADE LAUNCHER MISSING

Mounties say a grenade launcher that apparently fell out of a truck in Metro Vancouver is non-lethal.

But RCMP say they'd still like to get their hands on the 40-millimetre Abrams Airborne Less Lethal Multi-Launcher and ammunition that went missing Sunday.

Staff Sgt. Annie Linteau says it's believed the equipment fell through the back hatch of a truck canopy as the vehicle went by the Golden Ears Bridge.

Online descriptions of the equipment say the launcher is used by tactical teams to control crowds by firing ammunition such as pepper spray and rubber bullets.

---

---

ICBC RATES COULD JUMP BY 30 PER CENT: REPORT

A new report on B.C.'s auto insurance system suggests bringing back photo radar, capping payments for pain and suffering and making high-risk drivers pay more.

The study by Ernst & Young says big changes are needed to the Insurance Corp. of British Columbia in order to avoid drastic rate hikes.

It says drivers are looking at increases of about 30 per cent unless the provincial government takes on a massive overhaul of the system.

The report says ICBC is under increasing financial pressure due to a spike in the number of car crashes happening on B.C. roads and the increased cost of vehicle repairs and injury claims.

---

---

BUS-LOOP STABBING NETS CHARGES

RCMP say a 39-year-old man faces numerous charges including aggravated assault in connection with a stabbing at the Coquitlam Centre bus loop.

They say the alleged attack happened early on Dec. 15, 2011.

Tyrel Scott of Maple Ridge also faces 14 weapons-related charges, including five counts of possession of a firearm while prohibited.

Police say Scott is currently in custody and his next court appearance is set for Wednesday.

---

---

DRUGS SEIZED AT PRISON IN MISSION

Correctional officials say drugs have been seized at a prison in Mission.

They say staff members at the Mission Institution seized about 44 grams of hash at the facility's medium security unit.

The incident is reported to have happened last week.

The Correctional Service of Canada says it's strengthening measures to prevent contraband from getting into its institutions to help ensure a safe, secure environment.

---

---