Alleged parent advisory thief schooled with $35K fraud charges: Surrey RCMP

Stealing candy from a baby is considered easy, but don't mess with Surrey elementary students — nor their parent advisory council.



That's essentially the RCMP's message after prosecutors charged a local woman with fraud, theft and forgery — for allegedly stealing more than $35,000 from K.B. Woodward Elementary School, located on 106 Avenue in the Whalley neighbourhood.

The suspect, 31-year-old Tuyet Ngo, turned herself in Monday after the force's Economic Crime Unit obtained a warrant to arrest her on criminal charges of fraud over $5,000, theft over $5,000, and using forged bank statements. She had been "quickly identified" as the suspect, an RCMP spokesman said in a statement.



But make no mistake, he warned: “The victims in this incident were the students at K.B. Woodward and the surrounding neighbourhood," said Cpl. Scotty Schumann added.

The Economic Crime Unit began investigating the alleged fraud last fall after the school reported that its PAC had been "defrauded of over $35,000" on Sept. 16, 2016.

According to a letter to parents from the school's PAC executive last September, the "sad and frustrating news" came "after calls to the bank, it was confirmed out PAC account was empty. There were no funds."

"We are all devastated to hear this news," particularly since the volunteer parents group had spent several years fundraising the money to build a new playground for their kids.

According to an online fundraising website set up shortly after the theft was discovered, real estate developer Townline donated $30,000 towards the playground, alongside nearly $1,000 from CFOX radio station, $500 from Sky Zone Trampoline Park, and nearly $2,000 from 48 individual donors, according to Krystal Dumais on the page.

"Thank you to all of you for your generous donations!" Dumais wrote several months ago. "I am doing the steps to have our playground installed ASAP."

The RCMP's Schumann said it was "heartening" to see businesses and the community "come together afterwards to raise funds to cover the losses.

