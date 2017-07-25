Great white sharks could one day swim in B.C. waters: expert

Great white sharks could have their Canadian citizenships soon.

With ocean temperatures rising, the tropical sharks may expand to B.C. waters, according to William Cheung, an associate professor at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries at UBC.

Cheung says if nothing is done about climate change, these sharks could come up from the coast of California.

He adds the tropical waters would eventually be too hot for sharks to live in.

B.C. is no stranger to sharks, with 14 species currently listed in its waters, including the salmon shark, blue shark and the spiny dogfish.