Man killed, van set on fire, in targeted shooting in Chilliwack

Homicide investigators are looking for witnesses to a targeted shooting in Chilliwack that left a 33-year-old man dead.

Yee Hung Chin, 33, was shot just before 9 a.m. on July 21 in the 43900 block of Progress Way, according to a release from the province’s integrated homicide investigation team

Less than 10 minutes later, the suspected shooters’ minivan, a 2011 black Dodge Caravan, was found burning nearby.

Two vehicles, described only as a white and a dark grey sedan, were also spotted fleeing the burning van.

Chin, a Chilliwack resident, was taken to hospital and later died from his wounds. Investigators said the shooting appeared to have been targeted.

“While the motive for this homicide has yet to be determined, the investigation to date has yielded evidence to say that Mr. Chin’s murder was not random,” said Cpl. Meghan Foster.