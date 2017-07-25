Malaysia-owned Pacific NorthWest LNG project abandons B.C. plans

The Malaysian state-owned company behind a contentious liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in northern British Columbia — one of the largest such projects to be approved under the former B.C. Liberal government's failed LNG boom — has abandoned its Pacific NorthWest project altogether.

The announcement came Tuesday morning, just five days after the project hit an unexpected hurdle: a local Prince Rupert citizen's court victory against the project forced the proponent to seek National Energy Board approval, not just the province's green light.

It's a major setback for B.C.'s beleaguered LNG industry, which has seen few final investment decisions and no projects in place despite the Christy Clark government's promised 100,000-job sector forming a foundation for the province's economy.

Petronas, Malaysia's state oil company, issued a statement Tuesday saying it came to its decision "after a careful and total" project review in light of dismal energy markets.



"We are disappointed that the extremely challenging environment brought about by the prolonged depressed prices and shifts in the energy industry have led us to this decision," said Pacific NorthWest's chair, Anuar Taib in a statement.

The plant, planned for Lelu Island, faced opposition from grassroots First Nations members but gained some support amongst band leadership, sparking divisions within communities and protests on the island amidst concern over wild salmon habitat in the area.



Despite those concerns, the project got a B.C. environmental assessment certificate and a similar nod from the federal government.

