Police say cougar dropped dog after owner in Port Moody, B.C., yelled

PORT MOODY, B.C. — Police in the Metro Vancouver suburb of Port Moody say a cougar walked into a residential neighbourhood and tried to carry away a dog.

Police say the dog's owner reported yelling at the cougar on Monday before it dropped the animal.

The small dog needed surgery, but police say in a news release that it's expected to make a full recovery.

The neighbourhood borders on a heavily wooded area.

Police say residents can discourage cougars and other wildlife by making sure pets are fed indoors.