Richmond urges NDP government to stop Massey Bridge project

The City of Richmond is hopeful the new British Columbia government will put the brakes on the planned Massey Bridge.



Mayor Malcolm Brodie is calling on Premier John Horgan to stop the $3.5-billion project to replace the Massey tunnel after council voted Tuesday to urge the province to explore other options.

Brodie said that the 10-lane bridge announced by the previous Liberal government without the support of the region (except for Delta) would have a “dramatic” impact on Richmond, would negatively affect business and is too expensive.

He prefers the existing tunnel to be upgrade and twinned instead.

“John Horgan in his run up to the election and in his statements after talked about how he was looking for the local mayors and leaders to give guidance on what we think is the appropriate resolution to congestion at the tunnel,” said Brodie.

“So with a new government and their questioning the project, it certainly gives us hope that something more rational is going to be proposed for that crossing.”

The city has sent government its report on preferred options for the project but have yet to meet with the NDP, Brodie said.



At his swearing in last week, Horgan told media he will “look at every option” for the crossing, emphasizing the need for regional feedback.

“The Massey Bridge, as configured by the BC Liberals, was never part of [the region’s] plan,” the new premier said. “The mayors’ council has been working tirelessly on coming up with a plan that meets the interest of every community and every part of the region. I believe we need to start there. The B.C. Liberals thought they had a better way that included minority support for a bridge.”

Earlier this month, the Corporation of Delta released a statement urging the new government not to stop bridge construction.

It argues the tunnel cannot be adequately upgraded seismically and that a bridge is better for public transit and emergency response.

“Delta council is urging the provincial government to consider the catastrophic implication of a tunnel failure for the region and province, and to proceed, without delay, with the construction of the new bridge,” the July 11 statement read.

The latest report from Richmond rebukes Delta’s claim that the tunnel’s can only withstand a one-in-275 year seismic event.

“The tunnel is capable of undergoing further seismic upgrade to enable the structure to sustain repairable damage and remain usable following a one-in-475 year seismic event, which would be a substantial improvement to the current condition,” the report reads.